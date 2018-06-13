Man shot during robbery in Palmetto

Detectives with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office are searching for two men they say tried to commit a robbery and shot a 28-year-old man in the process.
The incident occurred at a home in the 2700 Block of Ninth Avenue Dr. E. in Palmetto around 7:20 p.m.
When deputies arrived to the scene, the victim told them he was shot by two men.
The man was injured with at least two gunshot wounds, according to emergency responders.
He was transported to a local hospital. His injuries appear to be non-life threatening, detectives said.
