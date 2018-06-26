New body scanners coming to Miami-Dade as jails try to curb contraband

K-9 Foster, an 18-month-old German Shepherd with the Pensacola Police Department, took a loaded shotgun out of the hands of an armed burglary suspect Thursday and helped the Florida officers make the arrest without incident.
A Bridgewater, Mass., woman was able to fight off a man who police say assaulted and attempted to abduct her as she was out for a run. Gordon Lyons was arrested and charged with assault and kidnapping.
Miami Police are investigating a burglary that occurred on May 25, 2018, at Ocean Auto Sales of Miami, Inc located on 2951 N.W. 27 Avenue. The suspect was unable to gain entry into any of the vehicles but managed to steal a black Dewalt polisher.
Cody Blake Hession was arrested after he drove a stolen vehicle into a ditch in Holiday, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. Hession emerged from the vehicle with a Capuchin monkey clinging to his chest.
Warning: graphic content; Bradenton Police cleared of wrongdoing in the shooting of a suicidal veteran on Anna Maria Island. The Palmetto man, who survived, is now charged with aggravated assault on an officer.