He shot his ex-girlfriend. Now St. Petersburg police are looking for him

Police are searching for a man they say shot his ex-girlfriend Tuesday evening in the 900 block of 20th Street South in St. Petersburg.

The victim, identified as 52-year-old Philandria Nero, is hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Detectives identified the suspect as 52-year-old James Brown Jr.

Help #stpetepd find 52 year old James Brown, Jr. He is wanted for shooting his ex-girlfriend, Philandria Nero. She's in critical, but stable condition. Anyone w/info on his whereabouts, call police 727-893-7780, or text SPPD+ your tip to TIP411. pic.twitter.com/BZONn0jQkM — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) June 13, 2018

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780, or text "SPPD+ your tip" to TIP411 (847-411). Refer to report #2018-025604.

