James Brown Jr., 52, is wanted for allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend at her St. Petersburg home on Tueday. St. Petersburg Police Department
He shot his ex-girlfriend. Now St. Petersburg police are looking for him

By Emily Wunderlich

June 13, 2018 10:57 AM

St. Petersburg

Police are searching for a man they say shot his ex-girlfriend Tuesday evening in the 900 block of 20th Street South in St. Petersburg.

The victim, identified as 52-year-old Philandria Nero, is hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Detectives identified the suspect as 52-year-old James Brown Jr.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780, or text "SPPD+ your tip" to TIP411 (847-411). Refer to report #2018-025604.

