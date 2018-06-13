He shot his ex-girlfriend. Now St. Petersburg police are looking for him

Police are searching for a man they say shot his ex-girlfriend Tuesday evening in the 900 block of 20th Street South in St. Petersburg.
The victim, identified as 52-year-old Philandria Nero, is hospitalized in critical but stable condition.
Detectives identified the suspect as 52-year-old James Brown Jr.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780, or text "SPPD+ your tip" to TIP411 (847-411). Refer to report #2018-025604.
