911 call reveals how guards responded to girl's suicide at Bradenton detention center

Panic could be heard in the voice of a detention officer who called to report a 15-year-old girl was unresponsive after being found hanging in her room at the Manatee Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
Alleny Carbone died Sunday shortly after being taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital.
On Tuesday, the Bradenton Police Department confirmed her cause of death was strangulation consistent with suicide based on the preliminary autopsy findings. Detectives are still investigating the teen's death to determine if there was any foul play or negligence involved.
At 9:18 p.m. Sunday, a 911 call reporting Alleny Carbone was unresponsive came into the Manatee County Emergency Communications Center, according to the audio recording of the call obtained from Manatee County Department of Public Safety.
The dispatcher had not finished asking the location of the emergency, before the detention officer blurted out that she needed paramedics to the facility's location. After providing a dispatcher with the details needed for first responders to get to the girl, the detention officer was asked to explained how the teen had attempted to kill herself.
"She tied something around her neck," the officer explained and then added, "Please tell me you’re sending somebody right now as we’re talking."
There were other officers with Alleny, the officer told the dispatcher, and she relayed many of the dispatcher's questions to the others. Alleny's pulse and breaths were faint, and she was not alert.
"Have they got the, they cut it down or gotten whatever is tied around her neck down?" the dispatcher asked.
After about 30 seconds of silence and the question being asked again. one of the other officers said it appeared the girl had used b\part of her blanket to hang herself.
When asked if Alleny is conscious, the third detention officer's voice quivers as she quietly said, "No."
After more than three minutes, the detention officer said the other officers were performing CPR.
Paramedics and firefighters arrived within moments, taking over CPR and taking her to Manatee Memorial Hospital. At 10:03 p.m., however, Alleny died.
