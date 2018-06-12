He beat her, tried to steal her car and ran from deputies until a K9 caught up to him, cops say

A man is in custody after deputies say he beat an ex-girlfriend, tried to take her car and ran from authorities, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were sent to the 5700 block of Fifth Street East in Bradenton after a call to 911 was abandoned around 9:20 p.m. Monday. When a deputy arrived, a 39-year-old woman came forward pointing at a man and screaming, "He beat me," according to the sheriff's office.
Investigators determined Jermaine Anderson, 35, was previously in a relationship with the woman and came up to her in the parking lot of the nearby corner marker. The two argued and Anderson reached into the woman's car, removing the key from the ignition, according to the sheriff's office.
She got out of the car and Anderson punched her in the face multiple times, knocking her to the ground, and kicked her. When the woman tried to call for help, Anderson smashed her phone on the ground, according to deputies. He then took off on his bicycle.
After a description of Anderson was provided, another deputy found him and tried to stop him. He dropped the bike and took off. A K9 was called to track him, but Anderson was not immediately found in the area.
Around 12:19 a.m. Tuesday, deputies were called to the woman's home after a report of a burglary in progress. The deputy saw Anderson trying to start the woman's car when he arrived, according to the sheriff's office. He also keyed the woman's car and shattered the windshield.
A K9 was again called to the scene. Anderson tried to run, but the dog caught up to him and bit him in the right thigh.
Anderson was treated by EMS at the scene and also take to the hospital for additional treatment. He faces charges of attempted burglary to an occupied dwelling, burglary to a conveyance, resisting arrest, felony criminal mischief, attempted grand theft auto and domestic battery.
