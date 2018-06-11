Bradenton drug dealer sold heroin and fentanyl out of a house. Now, he's off to federal prison.

A Bradenton drug dealer was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute cocaine, cocaine base, heroin, methamphetamine, carfentanil and fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tampa.
Skylar Christopher Sanders, 33, was sentenced on Monday by U.S. District Judge James D. Whittemore after he pleaded guilty to the charges on Dec. 21.
According to court documents, Sanders and his "associates" sold drugs out of a Bradenton house that operated as an open-air drug market. The drugs included methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, cocaine base, carfentanil and fentanyl.
Sanders sold the drugs to undercover detectives on numerous occasions, prosecutors said.
The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The case is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation called “Operation Hot Batch” that has led to the prosecution of more than 30 dealers in Manatee County since it began in November 2016.
