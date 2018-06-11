A cop left his his gun at Burger King. It ended up somewhere totally different.

On Friday, an undercover detective accidentally left his gun in a bathroom during the lunch rush at New Port Richey, Florida, Burger King.
The story doesn't end there.
According to a report from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, when the detective went back to the restaurant for the handgun, it was gone.
The following morning, the report says that a K9 deputy and his dog Benco found the weapon in some woods nearby.
According to News Channel 8, an intense search was launched.
With the help of the fast-food chain's surveillance video, deputies were able to make an arrest.
David Scott Haney, 49, was charged with theft of a firearm and taken to the Land O Lakes Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.
According to the sheriff's office, Haney, who is homeless, was arrested five times last year alone on assorted charges.
In April, a chemistry teacher from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School left his gun in a public restroom at the Deerfield Beach Pier. In that instance, Sean Simpson's Glock 9 mm ended up in the hands of a homeless man who fired a shot into the wall. Simpson faced no charges; the vagrant, Joseph Spataro, was charged with firing a weapon while intoxicated and trespassing.
Comments