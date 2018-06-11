A hungry 18-year-old stabbed his elderly neighbor and left her to die, reports say

Pensacola police are investigating after an elderly woman was stabbed and left in her apartment overnight, according to reports.
According to the Pensacola News Journal, the 82-year-old woman was stabbed several times Saturday and police have arrested her neighbor.
Tyler H. Owens, 18, was arrested and booked into the Escambia County jail on charges of attempted murder and home invasion robbery and is being held without bond, according to jail records.
Owens reportedly later apologized and told the woman he was hungry, officials told the News Journal. His arrest report stated he told the woman "I'm sorry, but I haven't eaten in four days."
Citing police, WKRG News 5 in Pensacola reports Owens stabbed the woman in the back, and cut her face and neck, while she was sitting in a recliner facing away from the front door of her apartment.
She was found, still alive, Sunday morning and was taken to a hospital, according to the News Journal. Police searched the area and found Owens at a nearby apartment after matching him to the description provided by the woman.
Owens told police he didn't know about the attack and said he was not at the complex that night, the News Journal reported. However, the man Owens was reportedly staying with told police that Owens not only was there but came home with a knife and clothing items.
Owens also took the woman's cell phone, purse and a jar of money from her home, according to News 5.
