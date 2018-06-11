Two arrested in connection with Bradenton arcade robbery

The second man wanted in connected to a Bradenton arcade robbery was arrested over the weekend, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Quinntavius Bowman, 20, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for armed robbery, tied to last month's robbery of Cosmo Joe's Arcade, according to the sheriff's office. The other person deputies believe was involved, 44-year-old Charles Jackson, previously turned himself in.

Around 10 p.m. on May 21, deputies reported multiple suspects went into the arcade in the 5500 block of Manatee Avenue West and demanded money. At least one person was armed with a handgun, according to the sheriff's office.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The suspects took off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Two people, who deputies identified as Bowman and Jackson, were captured on surveillance video. Arrest warrants for Jackson and Bowman were later obtained by deputies.

Jackson turned himself in to the Manatee County jail on June 4. He remains in jail on a $100,000 bond, jail records show.