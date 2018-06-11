The Manatee County Sheriff's Office announced arrest warrants for Charles H. Jackson, 44, left, and Quinntavius Bowman, 20, right, on charges of armed robbery have been obtained. They are wanted in connection with a robbery at Cosmo Joe's Arcade in the 5500 block of Manatee Avenue West on May 21.
Crime

Two arrested in connection with Bradenton arcade robbery

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

June 11, 2018 12:22 PM

Manatee

The second man wanted in connected to a Bradenton arcade robbery was arrested over the weekend, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Quinntavius Bowman, 20, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for armed robbery, tied to last month's robbery of Cosmo Joe's Arcade, according to the sheriff's office. The other person deputies believe was involved, 44-year-old Charles Jackson, previously turned himself in.

Around 10 p.m. on May 21, deputies reported multiple suspects went into the arcade in the 5500 block of Manatee Avenue West and demanded money. At least one person was armed with a handgun, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspects took off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Two people, who deputies identified as Bowman and Jackson, were captured on surveillance video. Arrest warrants for Jackson and Bowman were later obtained by deputies.

Jackson turned himself in to the Manatee County jail on June 4. He remains in jail on a $100,000 bond, jail records show.

