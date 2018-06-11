Brothers had ties with rival gangs. They died after bar fights 3 1/2 years years apart

The man shot dead during a fight outside a Bradenton bar early Sunday morning was not the first in his family to die violently.
Less than four years ago, his younger brother was also shot dead after a night of drinking turned violent.
A big difference between the two brothers: They were affiliated with rival street gangs in Bradenton.
Gabriel Conde, who would have been 40 Tuesday, died at 12:30 a.m. Sunday outside Tommy Knockers, 5627 14th St. W., Bradenton, after an argument between two groups of people turned physical and ended with gunfire. Four others involved were wounded but their injuries were non-life-threatening, according to the sheriff's office.
Just before 6 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2014, his younger brother, Samuel Conde, was found lying in a driveway in the 3600 block of Ninth Street East in Bradenton when Manatee County sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a shooting. He was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital where he later died from his gunshot wounds.
The younger Conde, 25, had been drinking in a backyard bar known for illegal activity at the time. No one was ever charged in connection to Samuel Conde's death.
Both brothers had extensive criminal histories.
Samuel Conde was affiliated with Sur 13, while his older brother, Gabriel, was associated with the rival Westside Locos. Family members are not commonly associated with rival gangs.
The Manatee Homicide Investigative Unit is investigating Gabriel Conde's death. As of Monday morning, detectives were not releasing any names of potential persons of interest or suspects they may have.
Detectives do have surveillance video footage from inside Tommy Knockers and a portion of the parking lot, but they were not releasing any of that footage, according to sheriff's office spokesman Dave Bristow.
