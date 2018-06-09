A national organization tipped off deputies. Now a Sarasota man is in jail

A 48-year-old Sarasota man was arrested Friday for possession of child pornography, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office announced in a release.
Deputies received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and discovered that Dennis Holland had used an IP address registered to his home in the 4000 block of Linwood Street to download child pornography files.
Investigators executed a search warrant and a found 40 images on Holland's computer, the sheriff's office said.
According to its website, the NCMEC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to finding missing children, reducing child sexual exploitation and preventing child victimization.
Holland has been charged with 40 felony counts of possession of sexual performance by a child and is being held without bond. Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.
