A Bradenton drug dealer is headed back to prison. This time for trafficking heroin and cocaine

A previously convicted Bradenton drug dealer is heading back to prison on new drug trafficking convictions.
Following a two-day trial, a jury found Damien Ross, 38, guilty on May 31 of trafficking in heroin 28 grams or more, trafficking in cocaine 400 grams or more, sale of cocaine and resisting arrest.
On June 1, Ross was sentenced to 45 years in state prison by Senior Circuit Judge Lee Haworth.
This is not the first time that Ross goes to prison for drug trafficking.
Ross served less than five years in state prison for 2004 convictions for trafficking in cocaine more than 28 grams but under 200 grams, trafficking in cocaine more than 200 grams but less than 400 grams and battery on a law enforcement officer. He was most recently released from prison in August 2013 after being convicted for failing to register as a career criminal.
Ross has been in and out jail and prison throughout the last two decades with dozens of arrests. His prior convictions also include possession of a controlled substance, fleeing to elude law enforcement, resisting arrest and sale of marijuana.
A little more than two years after his last release from prison, Ross came under investigation by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Division after a deputy received information that Ross was selling narcotics in the parking lot of Pool Room 41, 5106 14th St. W., Bradenton.
Undercover detectives set up surveillance of the parking lot watching for the dealer, known as "Dank" or "Danky."
Detectives arrested Ross two days later after watching him in the parking lot meet with several people inside the Jeep he was driving. Ross first ran off when detectives approached, but he was apprehended nearby.
Detectives found the heroin and cocaine in the Jeep left running by Ross and he had more than $4,000 in cash on him when he was arrested.
Comments