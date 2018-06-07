Two men could face the death penalty. The Bradenton women they were involved with are dead

Two men could face the death penalty in romantic entanglements gone bad.
One of the men is charged with beating a blind woman to death with a sharp instrument that pierced her skull hours after being seen flirting and driving around with her.
The other is charged with beating the woman he shared a mobile home with to death before going on a drinking binge at a nearby bar for his birthday.
On Wednesday, both men were indicted of first-degree murder by the same grand jury, according to court records. The grand jury convened for less than four hours before handing up both indictments.
Dakota Jibson, 23, and Barak Pozas, 51, could each be sentenced to death or life in prison in the separate cases. The State Attorney's Office will have to consider whether to pursue the death penalty in each case.
At about 1:15 a.m. on April 2, paramedics and Southern Manatee firefighters found Polite's body when they responded to wooded area near the 4600 block of 18th Street East after a 911 caller reported finding a body on fire. A medical examiner determined that Polite had severe burns on her upper body and severe head trauma caused by a blunt sharp object that had pierced her skull.
During a search of Jibson's Chevrolet Metro, detectives found three scalpels, according to a search warrant.
Two witnesses later told detectives with the Manatee Homicide Investigative Unit that they had called Jibson for a ride, and after Jibson picked them up, they went to the City Walk Apartments in Bradenton, where the suspect picked up the victim.
The four drove around for a while during which time Jibson was smoking "fake marijuana," witnesses told detectives. Jibson later dropped the two witnesses off behind the Dairy Queen at the intersection of U.S. 41 and State Road 70 — the last time Polite was seen alive.
Following his arrest, Jibson's account of the events corroborated what they were told by the witnesses, according to the search warrant. After dropping the two men off, Jibson claimed he drove to the wooded area to smoke rock cocaine but when the victim began "acting crazy," he left her there.
Detectives took portions of the front passenger seat where Polite was said to have been seated that night as evidence. They also collected multiple swabs of blood and DNA from the car and a cast net. When the crime scene was processed, investigators found a thin green nylon rope.
The State Fire Marshall also investigated the scene, and found evidence of an accelerant near Polite's head.
Less than two weeks later, at about 3 p.m. on April 13 — Friday the 13th — homicide detectives were called to Joan Demeo's mobile home in Royal Garden Estates, 6904 Cortez Road, Bradenton. Her best friend had become worried when Demeo did not return from a lunch break at work and went to check on her. She found Demeo dead sitting in a chair in her carport.
Pozas was drunk and still had blood all over his hands and clothes when he was arrested that same afternoon at the nearby Tommy Knockers Saloon, 7004 Cortez Road.
Back at the mobile home, pieces of human tissue were found in the blood spatter on the wall, consistent with Demeo's injuries. Pozas' pants were also found to have blood spatter and human tissue consistent with the evidence collected from the home and the manner in which investigators believe the victim was killed.
Among the evidence collected at the scene by crime scene investigators was a small dumbbell — found on Demeo's shoulder — and another dumbbell found on the concrete.
