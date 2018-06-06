Man behind string of vehicle burglaries in south Manatee tracked down by victim, cops say

A man was arrested by Manatee County Sheriff's deputies this week after they connected him to at least two vehicle burglaries in south Manatee.
Around 5 p.m. Monday evening, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle burglary at a home on Wee Burn Street.
It was discovered that a woman's purse and iPhone were stolen during the incident.
Deputies said the woman was able to track her cell phone, which led to a few locations until they reached the Quality Inn at 6727 14th St W. Detectives recognized a vehicle there as possibly being the same one used in a previous vehicle burglary.
That's when they found 39-year-old Priyesh Khara, who had just checked into the hotel. Upon searching his room, detectives said they found evidence of the burglary.
During the investigation another burglary was called in from the Racetrack on 7259 N Tamiami Trail, in which another woman's vehicle was burglarized while she was getting gas. Items belonging to that woman were found in Khara's room.
Khara was arrested and booked into Manatee County Jail.
He is facing two counts of vehicle burglary along with several other charges.
Comments