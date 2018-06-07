Bradenton man told federal agents he sold crack to support his mom. Now he's going to prison

A Bradenton drug dealer has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison for a cocaine conviction.
Tony Marvin Johnson, 34, was among the 34 dealers indicted as part of a joint effort by federal and local law enforcement during Operation Hot Batch. During the operation, agents and detectives seized 2.8 kilos of heroin and fentanyl, 294 grams of methamphetamine, 2.5 kilograms of cocaine, 11 handguns, one shotgun and $152,605 in currency and assets.
On Dec. 7, Johnson pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Charlene E. Honeywell sentenced Johnson to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison.
On June 15, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Manatee County Sheriff's Office conducted surveillance on locations where narcotics trafficking was known to occur when they attempted to stop a white Buick sedan that was registered to someone with a suspended driver's license, according to court documents. The Buick did not stop at first, but once it did, Michael Bernard Code ran out of the passenger side carrying a black object.
The driver, Johnson, was found in possession of a pill bottle with about 8.5 grams of cocaine when he was patted down for weapons. He also had $237 in a fanny-pack strapped to his waistband and $207 in his front pockets.
Code later returned to the car and was detained by law enforcement. He told the agents and detectives that he had run out of the car to get rid of some stuff. Witnesses alerted officers to two different locations where Code had tossed things.
When officers searched those locations, they found a black magnetic type box with a digital scale, plastic baggies of Xanax pills, about 13.5 grams of suspected fentanyl, 13 smaller baggies with about 8.2 grams of MDMA and another baggy with 26 individual small baggies, containing about 5.7 grams of cocaine.
Johnson told the officers that he sold crack cocaine to support his mother, and Code claimed he tested the narcotics for Johnson.
