A man is on the run after robbing a Bradenton gas station and attempting to break into a second

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a man they said robbed a Marathon Gas Station and attempted to rob a Chevron Gas Station.
Around 5:43 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the Marathon Gas Station at 6620 Manatee Ave. W. for an alarm.
While en route, the alarm company told deputies they could see an individual inside the closed business. When they arrived, deputies found the front door forced open and the suspect gone.
An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the store. Surveillance video showed a limited view of the man.
While deputies were on scene of the burglary, a representative from the Chevron Gas Station at 6724 Manatee Ave. W. approached and told them someone tried to force entry into their store as well.
They didn't get in, but deputies say based on the signs of forced entry at the gas station and its location, the two incidents appear to be connected.
The attached photo is the best detectives were able to get from surveillance.
An investigation is ongoing.
