Cops seeking 'armed, dangerous' Bradenton man after he forced woman into a car, cops say

Palmetto police are looking for a man they say is considered armed and dangerous after he forced a woman into his car early Wednesday.
The 29-year-old woman was driving in the 500 block of Ninth Street West around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday when her vehicle was cut off by a red Dodge Charger. According to police, the driver of the Charger, 34-year-old Alfred Facundo, of Bradenton, forced the woman out of her car and battered her.
Facundo then forced her into his car and drove off. He stopped with her still in his car at the south rest area on the Interstate 275/U.S. 19 entrance to the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Manatee County, where the woman was able to escape and run to a Florida Highway Patrol trooper she saw nearby, according to police.
The woman is fine, Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler said in a news release. Facundo and the woman are known to each other.
Facundo left the rest area and returned to Bradenton, reportedly to confront the woman's boyfriend, police said.
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office reached out to the man and confirmed his safety.
Facundo's vehicle was found in Bradenton. Police, however, are still looking for him. Tyler said Facundo should be considered armed and dangerous. Police described Facundo as having brown eyes and hair, standing about 5 feet, 6 inches tall.
Anyone who encounters him is urged to contact law enforcement.
