Eight Sarasota businesses were cited for selling alcohol to minors. Here is the list.

Underage drinking just got a whole lot harder in Sarasota County.
That's because the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office cited eight store clerks for selling alcohol to minors in a recent undercover operation by the Juvenile Alcohol Task Force.
"Summer break is a common time of year for underage students to purchase and consume alcoholic beverages," the sheriff's office said in a news release. "By facilitating these operations, establishments are reminded of compliance with the law which reduces the chance of illegally selling to a person underage."
Between May 31 and June 1, the task force partnered with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation – Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco to visit 40 stores in Sarasota, Venice, Osprey and Nokomis.
According to the release, the following businesses were found to be in violation of selling alcohol to a person under the age of 21:
- Shell, 5808 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
- Speedway, 1241 N. Tamiami Trail, Nokomis
- Wawa, 2344 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice
- Mobil / 7-Eleven, 1242 Jacaranda Blvd., Venice
- 7-Eleven, 3156 Clark Road, Sarasota
- Discount Liquor & Spirit, 2240 N. Tamiami Trail, Nokomis
- Shell, 2800 Bee Ridge, Sarasota
- Marathon, 2791 Bee Ridge, Sarasota
The remaining 32 stores found in compliance with the law will receive a letter of commendation for helping reduce alcohol sales to minors.
