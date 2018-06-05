Cops found pounds of drugs and thousands of dollars in Bradenton man's car after crash

Florida Highway Patrol troopers found several pounds of drugs in a car after a driver took off from troopers and crashed at a Bradenton intersection Monday.
Dashon McCray, 26, of Bradenton, was driving a 2012 Dodge Challenger north on U.S. 41 approaching 30th Avenue East around 10:48 p.m. Monday when an FHP trooper driving behind McCray saw him make an improper lane change, nearly sideswiping another vehicle, according to an FHP report.
The trooper turned on his cruiser's lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop but McCray did not stop. The Challenger instead turned down a side street, then southbound onto Fifth Street East. The trooper disengaged from trying to stop the vehicle.
According to the FHP report, McCray also drove through a stop sign at the intersection of 30th Avenue East and Fifth Street East, causing the Challenger to hit the right side of a 2012 Honda Odyssey. The Challenger overturned and also hit a home in the northeast corner of the intersection.
McCray and the Bradenton woman driving the Odyssey suffered minor injuries and were taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital. The resident of the home was not injured, according to FHP.
Investigators searched the Challenger that McCray was driving and found more than 12 pounds of marijuana and more than $10,000 in cash inside.
McCray was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding, driving with a suspended license, possession of marijuana 20 grams or more, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, improper lane change and disregarding a stop sign. Jail records show he is being held on a $6,000 bond.
Comments