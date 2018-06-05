Man charged with beating, raping and holding Palmetto mom against her will. Their child was nearby.

When an argument between two parents got physical in the woman's Palmetto home in March, the child's father refused to let her leave. But when he stepped outside, she followed only to find him having sex with a prostitute, according to an investigation by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
The woman demanded that he leave her home but that only further infuriated him, and he began to beat her, dragged her inside by her hair, raped her and then held her against her will for hours before she managed to escape, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
The couple's 3-year-old child was home while all this occurred and witnessed part of the violence, according to the report.
James Charles Jackson, 27, was apprehended early Tuesday in the 800 block in 56th Avenue East in Oneco on outstanding warrants charging him with sexual battery, false imprisonment and domestic battery. He is being held without bond at the Manatee County jail.
The incident was called into the Child Abuse Hotline, prompting the sheriff's office Child Protective Specialist Unit to launch its own investigation into the welfare of the child. In Manatee County, the sheriff's office Child Protective Specialist Unit investigates all child welfare cases for the Florida Department of Children and Families.
Jackson is suspected of first grabbing his child's mother by the hair and punching her in the head twice in the allegations filed against him, according to the warrant affidavit. The two parents were not living together at the time, but court records indicate they had shared the same home in the past.
When the suspect was discovered having sex with a known prostitute outside the home and ordered to leave, he refused and instead began punching her again. Jackson allegedly said he was "taking over" before dragging the mother back inside her home. According to the report, Jackson used a "plastic bag that contained a crystal substance" to allegedly rape her.
When Jackson wasn't paying attention, the victim slipped outside and hid in bushes. Jackson looked for her but failed to find her, so she ran away and called for help.
According to the sheriff's office, the alleged victim was taken to Doctor's Hospital in Sarasota to be treated and her injuries and the evidence of the rape were documented.
Jackson, who was traveling in the victim's car, was at large until Tuesday morning.
