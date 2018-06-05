Police found two AK-47s and cocaine in his Bradenton home. Now he is under arrest

What started as a domestic disturbance Monday ended with the arrest of a suspected drug dealer in Manatee County.

Deputies of the Manatee County Sheriff's Office were responding to a call around 6 p.m. when Jalisa Cotton told deputies that her boyfriend, Reggie C. Jackson, 37, was a drug dealer and that cocaine and firearms were in the house they shared.

The Special Investigation Division was called to conduct a search of the residence, located in the 6600 block of 12th Avenue East in Bradenton.

In the couple's bedroom, deputies discovered an arsenal of at least seven loaded firearms, including two AK-47s and a stolen handgun. According to Cotton, the weapons belonged to Jackson.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Deputies also found about 260 grams of cocaine, nearly six grams of marijuana and nearly three grams of molly in various locations around the house.

Although Jackson was on the scene during the search, he told deputies he did not want to speak with them.

Jackson was convicted of two felonies in the past: one for robbery in 1996 and one for possession of a controlled substance in 2003. He is being held at the Manatee County Jail without bond.