'Proactive police work' nets six drug arrests in Sarasota County

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office made six drug-related arrests in recent days.
The arrests came less than a week after the sheriff's office announced the conclusion of Operation Night Train, a six-month undercover investigation that yielded the largest meth bust in the department's history.
Unlike Operation Night Train, the weekend's arrests were not part of a larger ongoing investigation.
"With drugs, things kind of ebb and flow," Sarasota County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kaitlyn Perez said.
She called the arrests "the result of proactive police work."
Stefan D. Mattox, 38, of Sarasota, was charged with trafficking in heroin, two counts of cocaine sale, and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.
Mattox sold nearly 12 grams of rock cocaine to undercover detectives in March. He was found with nearly six grams of heroin in his vehicle at the time of his arrest. Mattox was released on a $95,000 bond.
Detectives noted that he is a convicted felon with nearly two dozen prior arrests in Sarasota County.
Andrew Lee, 28, of Sarasota, was charged with a single count of methamphetamine sale. He was released on a $100,000 bond.
Detectives connected Lee with Brian Tharp, a distributor in Sarasota County who was arrested May 19 during Operation Night Train.
Detectives also noted that Lee has prior arrests on his record.
Paul Baran, 57, of Sarasota, was charged with two counts of hydromorphone sale, sale of morphine, and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.
On separate occasions, Baran sold hydromorphone and morphine to undercover detectives in March. He remains in custody on a $53,000 bond.
Detectives noted that Baran has prior arrests, including drug charges.
Brandon Krieg, 24, of Sarasota, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, two counts of methamphetamine sale, use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, possession of marijuana, possession of narcotic equipment, and violation of probation.
Krieg sold nearly seven grams of methamphetamine to undercover detectives in April. At the time of his arrest, he was found with nearly 23 grams of the drug on him and led detectives to another 42 grams in a locked box inside his home, as well as six grams of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.
He remains in custody on a $138,000 bond.
Trevaris Carter, 31, of Palmetto, and Francesca Gunter, 28, of Sarasota, were arrested during a traffic stop for a window tint violation. The couple fled from deputies for nearly a mile before stopping in the 2200 block of Sophie Springer Lane.
At the time of the stop, deputies discovered Gunter attempting to conceal a large amount of marijuana and cocaine inside a child's blanket. Their child was in the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle revealed over 51 grams of marijuana, more than 30 grams of cocaine and an undisclosed amount of hydrocodone.
Carter was charged with one count each of trafficking in cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, fleeing to elude, and knowingly driving with a suspended license. He is being held without bail.
Gunter was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell and possession of marijuana over 20 grams. Her bond is set at $9,000.
