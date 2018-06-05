Teen, former teacher, Boy Scouts volunteer among 11 arrested in child porn investigation

Eleven people, including a high school student, a Boy Scouts volunteer and a former teacher, were arrested and face hundreds of charges in connection with a possession of child pornography investigation.
One man arrested told investigators he was a "parent helper" and driver for a Boy Scout troop. Another said he was a Walt Disney World employee. Two were registered sex offenders and one man faces 200 counts of possession of child porn, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, which conducted the investigation. Those arrested ranged in age from 16 to 84 years old.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday detectives served search warrants at several homes last month that turned up files containing child pornography on several computers.
The warrants and subsequent arrests were part of the sheriff's office Operation Guardians of Innocence II, an investigation that focused on identifying those involved in possession, promotion and distribution of child pornography. The sheriff's office noted 660 felony charges were filed against the men arrested and additional charges are pending.
In the arrests, detectives received tips that child porn files were being downloaded or advertised on computers or online accounts. During the investigation, officials found files showing child porn on computer equipment all but one of the men admitted to owning, according to a news release.
The sheriff's office released the following information on those arrested:
- Edward Zaborowski III, 48, of Davenport, was charged with 64 counts of child pornography and one count of promotion of sexual performance by a child. According to the sheriff's office, Zaborowski told detectives he has searched for and downloaded child porn for the last two years. He works as a bartender in Orlando and is a "parent helper" and driver for a Boy Scout troop.
- A 16-year-old Kissimmee boy was charged with 12 counts of possession of child pornography. After speaking with his parents, detectives went to Haines City High School, where they spoke with the teen. He admitted to viewing child porn images and detectives found files on his cell phone, according to the sheriff's office.
- Richard Cousins, 64, of Lakeland, was charged with 143 counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of promotion of sexual performance by a child. Cousins is a registered sex offender, stemming from a 1992 arrest in Maine for sexual assault on two boys under 13-years-old, according to the sheriff's office.
- Bruce Nopper, 51, of Auburndale, was charged with 12 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of promotion of child pornography. Nopper told detectives he is addicted to child pornography and admitted the computer equipment belonged to him, according to the sheriff's office. Nopper's girlfriend told officials she had found "disturbing images" on his computer before and used bleach and a sledgehammer to destroy a hard drive.
- Rickie Vargas-Garcia, 30, of Davenport, was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography. According to the sheriff's office, Vargas-Garcia told investigators he trades and views child porn, and tells girls on the internet he is 18 years old, asking them for nude photos and videos. He said the youngest girl he talked to and shared photos with was 11. Vegas-Garcia said he was a Lego builder for Merlin Entertainment.
- Don Carrier, 84, of Davenport, was charged with 200 counts of possession of child pornography. He told detectives he has been watching child porn for several years and waits for his wife to leave the home before viewing it.
- Roger Catey, 53, of Davenport, was charged with 24 counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of promotion of sexual performance by a child. Catey told investigators he worked at Walt Disney World as a project manager in the costumes department, according to the sheriff's office.
- Mathew Sentz, 35, of Lakeland, was charged with 100 counts of possession of child pornography. A registered sex offender, Sentz was arrested in 2000 for possession of child porn in Illinois when he was 17 years old and was sentenced to prison. He was also arrested in 2009 for failing to register as a sex offender by Lakeland police. Sentz said he has been watching child porn for about a year, according to the sheriff's office.
- Donald Marich, 69, of Lake Alfred, was charged with 16 counts of child pornography and three counts of promotion of child pornography. Marich, who told investigators he was a retired school teacher from Arizona, denied downloading the pornography, according to the sheriff's office.
- Jarrod Whiting, 24, of Lakeland, was charged with 14 counts of possession of child pornography. He admitted to watching child porn for "a while," according to the sheriff's office.
- Alejandro Baltazar II, 20, of Mulberry, was charged with 55 counts of possession of child pornography. Baltazar told detectives he had been viewing child porn for the last two years, according to the sheriff's office.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a news release most of the images found in the investigation had been seen by investigators before, but they have not identified any local child victims.
A news conference with Judd to discuss the arrests is scheduled to be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Comments