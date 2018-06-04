Manatee woman arrested after stabbing her husband — with a screwdriver, cops say

A woman was arrested after Manatee County deputies say she attacked her husband with a screwdriver, using it to stab him several times during an argument.
Deputies were called to a residence on Banbury Circle in Parrish around 11 p.m. Sunday.
Upon arrival, responding deputies met with the husband, who told them that he had been stabbed by his wife with a screwdriver.
He alleges that the two had been arguing about a multitude of relationship issues when it became physical.
The man then said he locked himself in a bedroom and began to record the incident on his cell phone. But his wife, deputies said, disassembled the lock and got into the bedroom.
Once inside, she began to stab her husband in the left shoulder multiple times with a screwdriver while screaming at him, deputies said.
He was injured with several puncture wounds to his shoulder but refused medical treatment from emergency officials at the scene.
The woman was arrested and faces a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and was transported to the Manatee County Jail.
Comments