Florida salesman forces elderly woman to pay hundreds for unwanted frozen meat, deputies say

An "aggressive" meat salesman was arrested Thursday morning for allegedly forcing his way into an elderly woman's home and forcing her to purchase his product.
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office began an investigation into the May 11 incident after the 85-year-old victim reported a robbery to deputies, according to a news release. The victim was retrieving mail from her home in the 9900 block of Ulmerton Road when Ronald Vanwie Jr., 44, approached her.
Vanwie, who works for a company called Gourmet Grocery LLC, reportedly began pitching the sale of a meat, but the woman said she was not interested and attempted to go back inside her house. The suspect followed her to the door, however, and continued to offer the product.
That's when the victim tried to lock Vanwie outside but he forced his way inside and continued to insist she buy meat from him, investigators said. Deputies say the victim asked him to leave her home multiple times and he refused.
"Vanwie insisted she was going to purchase meat from him and became increasingly more aggressive each time she declined to purchase the meat," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "[The victim] told detectives she was frightened of Vanwie who insisted she pay $500 for the package of meat."
Fearing her safety, the woman said she didn't have $500 and instead wrote Vanwie a $200 check. He took it, placed the meat package in her freezer and left the house, according to deputies.
Investigators say they discovered two other Gourmet Grocery LLC employees may be involved in similar cases. Deputies arrested Andrew Tsaffaras, 56, and Erick J. Harmon, 39, Friday.
Deputies arrested Vanwie Thursday and charged him with one count of robbery of a person 65 years of age, home solicitation without a permit and failure to provide three day right to cancel.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office at (727) 582-6200 or jholden@pcsonet.com.
