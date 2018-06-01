She welcomed him to stay in her home. He left her with hundreds of stitches, prosecutors say

A Holmes Beach man was sentenced to life in prison Friday for the attempted murder of a woman who had allowed him to live with her for nearly a month.
Andrew Helderman, 28, was found guilty by a jury of six of his peers, State Attorney Ed Brodsky's Office announced. On March 14, 2014, an officer responded to the scene of the crime and found him straddling the woman while a knife protruded from her neck.
The incident took place in a shared apartment about three weeks after the victim agreed to allow Helderman to temporarily stay with her in the 300 block of Clark Drive, according to police.
Prosecutors say Helderman held the woman hostage in a bathtub for about thirty minutes, stabbing her multiple times in the chest, ear, hand and neck. The victim survived the attack but her injuries required hundreds of stitches, her father told the Herald in 2014.
"This dangerous and violent defendant was brought to justice for a vicious and senseless attack. We appreciate all of law enforcement's dedication and cooperation and thank the jury for their careful consideration in this case," said lead prosecutors Assistant State Attorneys Dickey Hough and Courtney Hollen in a statement. "We are inspired by the victim's courage and hope this verdict will bring her closure."
The case was investigated by the Holmes Beach Police Department and the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Comments