Florida woman threatens to bomb FedEx over undelivered package, police say

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is looking into a phone call in which a FedEx customer threatened to bomb a facility because her package was never delivered.

A FedEx security specialist reported the call to the sheriff's office on May 25. Police reports indicate the customer told a service representative there would be "a big problem" if her package wasn't delivered.

The package?

Furniture for the customer's business, which was listed at North Tamiami Trail in Sarasota.

The phone call lasted 19 minutes, though the customer did not target a specific FedEx location.