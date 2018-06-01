Palmetto mother during 911 call: 'It's the worst thing that could happen' as toddler was overdosing

A Palmetto mother sobbed as she told a 911 dispatcher that "It's the worst thing that could happen to a mother" as she reported her 2-year-old son being unresponsive and jumpy.
The boy was overdosing after ingesting cocaine and marijuana that his parents used and kept at home, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Kierstyn Lapek was heard sobbing and at first struggled to speak clearly when she called 911 at 7:45 a.m. on May 14 as her 2-year-old son was overdosing, according to an audio recording of the call.
"My baby, he was sleeping and he started crying," Lapek said. "He's being really unresponsive. He's really jumpy."
The boy was awake, she told the dispatcher, but first described his breathing as on and off. The toddler's heart was racing, but he was sleeping on her chest and she could hear him snoring.
"Oh my God, this is a mother's worst nightmare," Lapek said nearly 8 minutes into the call as she waits for paramedics.
The toddler was rushed to Manatee Memorial Hospital, where he later tested positive for cocaine and marijuana, according to the sheriff's office. Lapek, 23, also tested positive for both drugs, and the boy's father, Devon Barendse, 28, tested positive for cocaine, marijuana, amphetamines and meth.
According to arrest warrant affidavits, the couple admitted to using drugs in their Palmetto home with their children present.
On Wednesday, the couple was arrested after charged with child neglect with bodily harm. They both appeared before Circuit Judge Susan Maulucci, who ordered them not to have any unsupervised visits with the boy or any other minors. They were released Thursday without having to post bond and were placed in the supervised released program.
The 2-year-old boy and his older brother are in protective custody and have been placed in the care of a grandmother in Polk County. Lapek told Maulucci that she had been allowed supervised visits at the home two or three times and week as well as phone calls with her sons.
The 2-year-old is heard crying out a one point during the more than 11-minute 911 call.
"He didn't really respond to me before. He just looked at me with half-glazed over eyes ... Baby. Why are you smiling, baby?" Lapek said. "I don't know. He was sleeping and then he started crying like he was having a nightmare or something. Then I picked him up and he was kinda stiff, jumpy."
Comments