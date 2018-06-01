He told a child not to eat all of the Cheez-Its. Violence ensued, cops say

A St. Augustine man was arrested Wednesday for hitting a child.
The reason for the violence? According to the St. John's Sheriff's Office, Kerry Knudsen struck the child for "eating all the Cheez-Its and drinking all the tea."
The 58-year-old faces a charge of cruelty toward a child.
According to the SJSO arrest report, officers responded to a 911 call about a disturbance at a residence.
Deputies say Knudsen, who appeared to be intoxicated, told them he had gotten into an argument with the victim because he told the child not to "eat all the Cheez-Its or drink all the tea," but that the command was disregarded.
In a rage, Knudsen allegedly struck the juvenile in the face with a closed fist; the child then pushed the adult against the wall, which caused a cut to the man's head.
Knudsen was released Thursday after posting $2,500 bond, according to ActionNewsJax.
Comments