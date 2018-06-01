Two shootings could be related. Sarasota cops looking for gunmen

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate shootings that officials believe may be connected.
Just before midnight Thursday, the sheriff's office was called to a shooting in the 100 block of Avenida De Bahia and a second in the 400 block of Church Street, both in Nokomis, according to a news release.
Deputies said there were no reported injuries, however those involved are not accounted for as of Friday morning.
There is "no immediate concern" for the safety of the public, a news release stated. No other information was immediately released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office at 941-366-TIPS (8477), sarasotacrimestoppers.com or by texting TIP109 anda message to CRIMES (274637).
