Florida Department of Corrections is searching for Lake Correctional Institution inmate Alinton H. John, 34, who they say escaped from the facility on May 31, 2018.
Escaped prisoner may be in truck with a gun inside, Florida authorities warn

By Howard Cohen

June 01, 2018 07:45 AM

Florida Department of Corrections authorities are on the hunt for a prisoner who escaped from Lake Correctional Institution in Clermont in Central Florida on Thursday

Alinton H. John, 34, may have stolen a 2001 silver Toyota pickup with a Florida tag of JHWC97, FDOC said. There may be a gun in the vehicle.

A spokesman for the FDOC told the Orlando Sentinel that John, a minimum security inmate, walked away while working at the prison's motor pool.

John is serving a 15-year sentence for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from an incident with an ex-girlfriend in Orange County, the county of Orlando. John was on house arrest for another case at the time.

John is 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds. He has a tattoo of a footprint on the left side of his chest, the Daily Commercial reports.

Clermont is a city in Lake County, about 22 miles west of Orlando and 22 miles southeast of Leesburg.

Lake Cty Corr Inst Googlemap.jpg
Lake County Correctional Institute in Clermont, Florida.
