Escaped prisoner may be in truck with a gun inside, Florida authorities warn

Florida Department of Corrections authorities are on the hunt for a prisoner who escaped from Lake Correctional Institution in Clermont in Central Florida on Thursday
Alinton H. John, 34, may have stolen a 2001 silver Toyota pickup with a Florida tag of JHWC97, FDOC said. There may be a gun in the vehicle.
A spokesman for the FDOC told the Orlando Sentinel that John, a minimum security inmate, walked away while working at the prison's motor pool.
John is serving a 15-year sentence for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from an incident with an ex-girlfriend in Orange County, the county of Orlando. John was on house arrest for another case at the time.
John is 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds. He has a tattoo of a footprint on the left side of his chest, the Daily Commercial reports.
Clermont is a city in Lake County, about 22 miles west of Orlando and 22 miles southeast of Leesburg.
Comments