Parents admit to drug use after their child overdoses, cops say. They can still visit him

A Palmetto couple will be allowed to continue visiting their children despite being arrested after their 2-year-old son overdosed on cocaine and marijuana he had eaten.
At 11:45 a.m. on May 14, deputies and paramedics responded to the couple's home in the in the Oakwood Estates Apartments in Palmetto, after Kierstyn Lapek found the toddler unresponsive and having a seizure in his bed.
When paramedics arrived, the mother told them that he looked like he was "stoned" and that he either had hit his head or was under the influence of narcotics, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
Paramedics rushed the toddler to Manatee Memorial Hospital where the boy had a CT scan done and was screened for drugs. There was evidence of a head injury but he also tested positive for cocaine and marijuana. The toddler has since been released from the hospital.
Lapek, 23, and the boy's father, Devon Barendse, 28, were arrested on Wednesday after detectives with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office obtained arrest warrants charging them with child neglect causing great bodily harm.
On Thursday, both parents appeared before Circuit Judge Susan Maulucci for their first appearance hearings. She granted them each a conditional release through the Supervised Release program. They did not have to post bond.
Neither parent has significant criminal history. Lapke did have a prior arrest and charge for possession of marijuana from 2013 in Polk County, according to the State Attorney's Office, but the charge was later dropped. Lapke could be heard muttering while the judge discussed the case with attorneys in court, saying that she was "never in trouble."
The judge ordered the couple not have any unsupervised visits with their son or any other children. Maulucci did not restrict them from having contact with one another, however.
According to Lapek, both of her children are in the care of her grandmother who lives in Polk County. She told Maulucci she has supervised visits with them two or three times a week and speaks with them on the phone. The judge didn't object as long it was consistent with the recommendations of the child protection investigators or any dependency court rulings.
The sheriff's office's Child Protective Specialist Unit is conducting an investigation separate from the criminal probe, which remains on-going. In Manatee County, child welfare cases for the Department of Children and Families are investigated by the sheriff's office's CPS Unit.
According to the arrest warrant affidavit, the couple have admitted to detectives to regularly using and storing drugs in their home with their two boys present.
On the weekend prior to the younger boy's overdose, in fact, they had friends over for a small party and were smoking marijuana after putting the boys to sleep, according to the report.
Each of the parents gave detectives different accounts of what happened party, however. Lapek said her boyfriend had three of his friends over and that they had all smoked and drank until two of them left, and one spent the night.
Barendse claimed it was his girlfriend's friends who came over to party with them. Both of them told detectives they hadn't seen the other snort any cocaine with their friends but wouldn't put it past them, according to the affidavit.
The next day — Mother's Day — the couple's stories to detectives were identical: They had spent the day at home with the two children, both of whom were acting normally. Lapek, however, told hospital staff that she found her son standing on a kitchen stool and digging into the cabinet where they stored their marijuana. But she said she didn't think anything of it after she got him down and checked the container with the marijuana and didn't notice any missing, according to the affidavit.
But she did find it odd on Monday morning that the 2-year-old boy was still sleeping when she went into his bedroom to get his older brother ready for school. She let him sleep and didn't come back to the room until she heard him cry out 30 minutes later. According to the report, the toddler was "stiff" and "jittery," and his eyes were glazed over and half open when she went back in so she called 911.
Barendse had already left for the day. But he was in his son's hospital room hours later when deputies responded to Manatee Memorial Hospital after being notified by staff of the positive drug test.
When the deputies told him that his son had tested positive for cocaine and marijuana, he asked, "Does this mean I am going to be drug tested?" according to the report.
Lapke was not in the room but arrived as her son was being wheeled out so he could be taken to John Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg. She was asked to submit to a drug test by a child protection worker, but she refused and became combative before leaving with paramedics.
The father initially only admitted to marijuana use and refused to take a drug test as well, but then he changed his mind.
"I might as well come clean. It's all going to come out anyways," Barendse said after taking the test, according to the report. He tested positive for marijuana, cocaine, amphetamines and methamphetamine.
Lapke also changed her mind about the drug test, and tested positive for cocaine and marijuana, according to the report. She admitted to using both recreationally. She told detectives that they stored their marijuana in the stove and cocaine in her jewelry box, but that sometimes she would forget to take the baggies of cocaine out of her pockets.
The child remained unresponsive for 21 hours before hospital staff said he was able to open his eyes. He was hospitalized for two days.
During a search of the couple's home, detectives found marijuana and trace amounts of cocaine in Lapke's jewelry box and more marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside a plastic container inside the stove. Several baggies were also found thrown around the home, including under couch cushions, according to the affidavit.
