Deputies search for 'armed and dangerous' man who reportedly stole AR-15

Pasco County deputies are searching for an "armed and dangerous" man who they say stole an AR-15 rifle from a New Port Richey home on Sunday.
Julio Gonzalez, 49, of St. Petersburg, fled from a residence on Biloxi Drive after stealing two firearms, including a Stag Arms AR-15 rifle with tan grips and stock, and with possibly three loaded 30 round magazines, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. He also reportedly took a Taurus .357 snub nose revolver, deputies reported.
Gonzalez is 6-feet and weighs approximately 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address, deputies said, is in the 200 block of 83rd Avenue North in St. Petersburg.
The sheriff's office said Wednesday that he made threats to himself during the initial incident by holding a gun to his head and also sent threatening text messages.
Probable cause for his arrest include charges of domestic battery, false imprisonment, grant theft of firearms and grand theft.
Deputies urge the public not to approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous, and to call 911 immediately if encountered.
