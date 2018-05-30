He hid in a chimney after cops say he hit a patrol car with a stolen truck

When the driver of a stolen truck stopped driving away from deputies, he tried to hide in a nearby chimney, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
A deputy on patrol around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday saw a U-Haul box truck that matched the description of a recent stolen vehicle report out of Lee County. After confirming the truck was a match, the deputy followed it to a parking lot in the 6200 block of 28th Street East, according to the sheriff's office.
The driver, later identified as 30-year-old Cecil Johnston, "refused commands" from the deputy and drove off in the truck, ramming the side of a patrol vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.
The empty truck was later found a short distance from the parking lot.
Deputies also found Johnston — who climbed onto a nearby business's roof — hiding in a chimney in the 6100 block of 31st Street East, according to the sheriff's office. When deputies took Johnston into custody, they reported finding a handcuff key on a necklace he was wearing.
Johnston faces multiple charges in connection with the incident including grand theft of a motor vehicle, feeling to elude law enforcement officers, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
Taryn Shawnee, 29, was a passenger in the truck and was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
