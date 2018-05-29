Sarasota detectives investigating shooting in residential neighborhood

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that unfolded in a residential neighborhood on Tuesday evening.
Deputies received initial reports of multiple shots fired in the area of Leonard Reid Avenue and 32nd Street around 5:04 p.m.
A woman was shot, detectives said, and was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
It appears to be an isolated incident and detectives say that at this time there doesn't appear to be any threat to the public.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office criminal investigations department at 941-861-4900.
