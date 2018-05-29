Two teens in custody after deputies followed a stolen vehicle into Sarasota, cops say

Two teenagers were arrested late Monday after they led deputies on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
A deputy saw a black Hyundai Tucson at 6700 14th St. W. in Bradenton around 11:30 p.m. Monday that matched the description of a recently stolen vehicle, according to a news release. The deputy confirmed the vehicle was stolen and began to pursue the vehicle.
The pursuit ended at the dead end of 31st Street in Sarasota, where three or four people ran from the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.
Two 15-year-old girls were arrested shortly after the pursuit and were taken to the juvenile booking facility. One of the girls was bitten by a sheriff's office K9 and suffered a minor injury, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies believe two boys ran from the scene but were not immediately found.
The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.
Sarasota police and the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office assisted in the incident.
