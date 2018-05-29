Deputies are looking for these two men after a Bradenton arcade was robbed

Investigators have identified two men wanted in connection with a robbery at a Bradenton arcade last week.





The Manatee County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that detectives have obtained arrest warrants for Charles H. Jackson, 44, and Quinntavius Bowman, 20, on charges of armed robbery.

Officials say the warrants are in connection with a robbery at Cosmo Joe's Arcade in the 5500 block of Manatee Avenue West on May 21. That's when four men, at least one armed with a gun, walked into the arcade around 10 p.m. and demanded money, according to the sheriff's office.

The men took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene, but images of two of them were captured on surveillance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.