Bradenton man injured in Memorial Day drive-by shooting, cops say

After a Bradenton man was grazed by a bullet in a drive-by shooting, deputies are looking for the shooter.
Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a shooting in the 1600 block of 27th Avenue Drive East in Bradenton shortly after 10 p.m. Monday.
When deputies arrived, they found a 20-year-old man was standing outside of his home when someone fired shots from a vehicle, according to the sheriff's office. The man was grazed by a bullet by declined treatment by EMS crews.
The victim is currently out on bond after being arrested last month on charges of possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a controlled substance. The charges stem from a traffic stop during which detectives determined he was in possession of a 9 mm handgun and a bag with about three grams of cocaine.
Other men in the car that day with the victim were also in possession of drugs and firearms, according to law enforcement. No one in the car had a license to carry a concealed weapon, however.
The suspect was described as an unknown man, according to the sheriff's office.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011.
