Do you visit these local doctor offices? Deputies say you might want to check your finances

A Bradenton man arrested on burglary charges early Thursday morning could have used financial records taken from more than 20 local doctors' offices in the Bradenton area to defraud patients.
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office announced that Anthony Washington, 28, has been linked to a string of burglaries in Manatee, Sarasota, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties. Further investigation into the case revealed that Washington may also be linked to potential fraud cases.
Deputies say that anyone who does business with the affected medical offices should keep an eye on their financial records to make sure they haven't been compromised. As of Friday afternoon, the sheriff's office has no received any fraud complaints related to the case.
The affected medical offices are as follows:
- Aspen Dental, 1602 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
- Aspen Dental, 5231 University Parkway, Sarasota
- Bright Now Dental, 3611 First St. E., Bradenton
- Orthodontics Specialist, 3611 First St. E., Bradenton
- Susan Souffront DDS, 4963 SR 64 E., Bradenton
- Waterside Dental, 218 53rd Ave. W., Bradenton
- Lockwood Commons Dental, 4222 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton
- Dr. Ashley, 708 53rd Ave. W., Unit A, Bradenton
- International Medical Lab, 708 53rd Ave W., Bradenton
- Baker Medical Arts, 3651 Cortez Rd. W., Unit 100, Bradenton
- Curry Peirce & Associates, 6012 26th St. W., Bradenton
- Edward Jones Investments, 5942 34th St. W., Bradenton
- Oneco Dental Care, 6320 15th St. E., Bradenton
- Elferving Dental, 1906 59th St. W., Unit A, Bradenton
- Bradenton Endocrinology, 1906 59th St. W., Unit B, Bradenton
- Bayview Dental, 1906 59th St. W., Unit C, Bradenton
- Pediatric Dental, 2225 59th St. W., Bradenton
- Yaskin Dental, 5404 Cortez Rd. W., Bradenton
- Sarasota Global Realty, 218 53rd Ave. W., Bradenton
- Bradenton Counseling Center 5131 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
Washington is charged with four counts of burglar. Charges are still pending as the investigation continues.
Comments