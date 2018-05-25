Ex-cop doesn't deny he was drunk before crash that killed woman. He's not going to prison

Alexandria "Ally" Marler's family walked out of a Bradenton courtroom feeling justice was not served this week.

Former Pinellas County sheriff's deputy Timothy A. Vaughan had a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit on May 6, 2016, when he was involved in a crash in Palmetto with the two motorcycles that 20-year-old Marler and her three friends were on. But on Thursday, a jury did not find him responsible for Marler's death.

That jury of six did find Vaughan guilty of four misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence.





For the victim's father, Doug, the verdict and the one-year probation Vaughan was sentenced to on Friday, do not come close to justice, he said outside the courthouse.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"I always knew whatever happened inside that courtroom, good or bad, didn't change what happen on the road that night," Marler said.

The former deputy never denied he was drunk or driving drunk that night.

Vaughan, 39, also lost his driving privileges for six months, was ordered to complete a DUI course, pay a $2,000 fine and to perform 50 hours of community service.

Marler's family was not permitted to speak at the sentencing hearing, despite Doug Marler's desire to address the court. Circuit Judge Lee Haworth explained that he could not punish Vaughan for Marler's death because the jury had determined he was not at fault for the crash and her death..

As a condition of his probation, Vaughan will not be permitted to drink alcohol and will be subject to random testing.

"Mr Vaughan, you have to understand that if you drink alcohol during that time that a violation of probation can lead to your incarceration for a period of time up to 12 months," Haworth told Vaughan. "If you've got an alcohol problem, you need to get a hold of it and make sure you don't have ."

Haworth was facing up to 15 years in prison had he been convicted of DUI manslaughter.

“We are very disappointed with the jury verdict, but we certainly respect their decision,” Assistant State Attorney Cynthia Evers said in a statement to the Bradenton Herald.