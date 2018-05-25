A covered SUV was found behind his home. Troopers say it was used in deadly hit-and-run

Florida Highway Patrol officials said Friday they have arrested the driver involved in a hit-and-run that killed a 19-year-old Venice man Sunday.

Thursday, FHP troopers arrested Joshua H. McNamara, 32, of Venice, on charges of leaving the scene of a crash with a death and tampering with evidence, according to a news release.

Troopers found a 2004 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer model, the description of the vehicle hit-and-run vehicle, parked and covered behind McNamara's home.

Zachary R. O'Bry, 19, of Venice, was going east across U.S. 41 south of Short Drive in Sarasota County at 11:38 p.m. Sunday when he was struck by a vehicle, FHP reported. O'Bry was flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital but did not survive.

At the time of the crash, troopers said a maroon-colored SUV was traveling south in the center lane of U.S. 41 when the driver failed to see O'Bry in the road and hit him. The driver drove away from the scene and did not provide their information.

The 2004 Ford Explorer found behind McNamara's home was impounded by troopers.