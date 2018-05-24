Bradenton man charged with multiple burglaries at medical and dental offices

A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with multiple burglaries at medical offices across Manatee County and he may be tied to burglaries in surrounding counties, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Early Thursday morning, Anthony Washington was seen breaking into four medical and dental offices on 59th Street West in Bradenton, according to the sheriff's office. He was arrested when he went to his Bradenton home around 3:45 a.m.

Washington was recently determined to be a suspect in a rash of medical office burglaries, including 18 break-ins in unincorporated Manatee County since March 26, according to the sheriff's office. The latest burglary in the county occurred overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday at Oneco Dental in the 6300 block of 15th Street East.

During the burglaries, small amounts of money and other items, excluding drugs, were taken.

Washington is also a suspect in burglaries in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Sarasota counties, the sheriff's office noted.

Washington is charged with four counts of burglary, however, charges are pending in other cases as the investigation continues.