Officers respond to a Miami-Dade police involved shootout

The Miami-Dade Police Deparment investigates a crime scene after a robbery suspect received gunshots from an officer at Glorieta Gardens in Opa-locka on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.
Sebastian Ballestas
Thieves struggle to steal safe from family's home

Crime

Thieves struggle to steal safe from family's home

Police released video showing a three thieves struggling to steal a safe from an Oklahoma City home. “From the looks of it, they may need to spend a little more time in the gym before their next heist," police posted on their Facebook page.