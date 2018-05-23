These thieves stole 3,396 quarters at a car wash. Watch them clean the place out

SHARE COPY LINK On May 8, two men parked their car near the change machine of a car wash at a Dania Beach Mobil gas station. While one man acted as a lookout, the second used a drill to make a hole in the machine. They then stole 3,396 ($849) in quarters. Broward Sheriff's Office Pierre Taylor

On May 8, two men parked their car near the change machine of a car wash at a Dania Beach Mobil gas station. While one man acted as a lookout, the second used a drill to make a hole in the machine. They then stole 3,396 ($849) in quarters. Broward Sheriff's Office Pierre Taylor