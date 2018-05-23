A burglary suspect struggled to steal a safe on May 16 from a St. Petersburg, Florida, business, and now he’s in police custody. Michael Murphy, 25, was charged with felony burglary. St Petersburg Police Department
Watch how long this suspect struggles to steal a safe from a Florida business

By Emily Wunderlich

May 23, 2018 11:42 AM

A locked door wasn't enough to stop a man from taking a safe and cash from a Florida restaurant last week.

Michael Murphy, 25, faces felony charges after he struggled to steal a safe carrying an undisclosed amount of cash from Burger Monger on Fourth Street North in St. Petersburg.

Surveillance footage released this week by the St. Petersburg Police Department shows a man police believe is Murphy trying to pry open the back door of the restaurant at 12:52 a.m. on May 16.

Police say he got inside 30 minutes later by smashing through the front door with a hammer.

Murphy spent the rest of the time sliding the safe out of the business and through the parking lot.

