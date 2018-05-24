Bealls employee admits padding her bra. It lands her in jail

A Bradenton woman is facing charges after she tucked away money from cash registers while working at Bealls, according to police.
Bradenton police arrested Tracy Campbell, 41, Monday after she admitted to stealing about $1,000 from cash registers at Bealls, where she was an employee, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Campbell said she stole about $1,000 to $1,200 from the registers of the store in the 6300 block of Manatee Avenue West over a period of time to pay her bills, according to the affidavit. She added the stealing "started small" but continued to grow.
Police noted there was video evidence of Campbell taking money from the register and placing it in her bra.
Bealls management gave police Campbell's purse when she was arrested. Inside, police found 2 grams of pills.
Campbell was charged with theft and possession of a controlled substance. Jail records indicate she was released Tuesday.
