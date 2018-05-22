Four men on the loose after armed robbery at Bradenton arcade, deputies say

Four men, at least one armed with a gun, walked into a Bradenton arcade on Monday night and committed a robbery, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office reports. They are still at large, deputies say.
The incident took place around 10 p.m. at Cosmo Joes Arcade, located in the 5500 block of Manatee Avenue West in Bradenton.
Four men entered the business and demanded money, deputies said.
The men took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene. Deputies say at least one of them was armed with a handgun.
Two of the suspects were captured on surveillance video.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at (941)-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.
