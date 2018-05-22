Bayshore High student charged with bringing loaded gun to school

A Bayshore High School student was arrested Tuesday and charged with bringing a loaded gun to the school, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Around 11:45 a.m., school resource deputies were alerted by the school's staff that a student was armed with a gun.
School officials received the information from other students.
Deputies soon found Alejandro Diaz, a 16-year-old sophomore, with a loaded handgun in his waistband.
They arrested him and charged him with possession of a firearm on school grounds, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a firearm by a juvenile, the sheriff's office said.
He was transported to the Juvenile booking facility.
No one was injured during the incident and an investigation is ongoing.
