Man arrested in connection with vehicle burglary may be suspect in others, sheriff says

A man arrested after he was reportedly seen throwing stolen items from his pockets while running from an apartment is also a suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.
Jose E. Mendez, 35, is facing several charges after his arrest in connection with a vehicle burglary Monday.
Deputies were called to a vehicle burglary in progress around 12:43 p.m. in the 1800 block of Cortez Road West on Monday. Shortly after the incident, Mendez's bicycle was found at the Oasis Apartments complex, 4300 18th St. W., according to the sheriff's office.
Investigators learned Mendez was in an apartment nearby. He was later seen running from the apartment and was taken into custody soon after.
Mendez also was seen throwing items from his pockets, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators later identified the items as being stolen from the vehicle burglary.
Mendez is also a suspect in other recent vehicle burglaries, according to the sheriff's office. The investigation is ongoing.
