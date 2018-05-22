Crime rate takes another drop in Manatee. Not so everywhere on the beach

Crime continues to decline in Manatee County, with a 11.6 percent decrease in 2017 compared to 2016, according to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement annual report. Two of the county's beach cities, Longboat Key and Bradenton Beach, saw an increase in crime, however.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released the data in its Annual Uniform Crime Report on Tuesday morning. The state saw an overall 6 percent decrease in crime. All index crimes statewide are on the decline, with the exception of rapes which saw a 4.6 percent increase in 2017 compared to the previous year.
Longboat Key — which was rocked by a double-homicide at one of its beach resorts in August — saw its crime rate go up by 16.4 percent. The quiet beach town, which is in Manatee and Sarasota counties, had not seen a murder committed in nearly two decades.
Bradenton Beach saw a 24.9 percent increase in 2017.
Meanwhile, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office and the Bradenton, Palmetto and Holmes Beach police departments each saw a significant decrease in crime in their jurisdictions.
Crime rates are calculated based on index crimes — murders, rapes, robberies, aggravated assaults, burglaries, larcenies and motor vehicle thefts — and population. In 2017, there were 2,333.5 index crimes reported per 100,000 people in Manatee County.
Despite an overall decline in crimes reported, violent index crimes — murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault — all saw increases in Manatee County. Property crimes — burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft — all dropped.
Sarasota County saw a 7.1 percent decrease in crime in 2017 compared to the previous year. Every law enforcement agency in the county, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and the Sarasota, Venice and North Port police departments, each saw an increase in crime in their jurisdictions.
There were 1,113.8 index crime reported per 100,000 people in Sarasota County in 2017.
